Images: Past Presidential Debates

Associated Press

In this Oct. 28, 1980 file photo, President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with Republican Presidential candidate Ronald Reagan after debating in the Cleveland Music Hall in Cleveland. The fall debates are always a big part of any presidential campaign. But with many 2016 voters underwhelmed by both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, this year's debates could well be more influential than usual. In 1980, a cheerful Reagan shone in his debate against Carter, scolding him with a gentle "There you go again," and posing a pointed closing question: "Are you better off than you were four years ago?"