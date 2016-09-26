Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/26/2016 3:36 PM

Coroner: Willowbrook student may have choked on food

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Abdul Jalal, a Willowbrook High School student who died last week, was apparently choking in the lunchroom before paramedics were called to the Villa Park school.

      Abdul Jalal, a Willowbrook High School student who died last week, was apparently choking in the lunchroom before paramedics were called to the Villa Park school.

 
Daily Herald report

A 15-year-old Willowbrook High School student who died last week may have choked on a piece of food, the DuPage County coroner's office said Monday.

Abdul Jalal was apparently choking in the school's lunchroom shortly after noon Sept. 19. Villa Park paramedics began lifesaving measures on the unresponsive teen and rushed him to Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:09 p.m. in the emergency room.

Abdul had Down syndrome, but the disorder did not appear to have any bearing on his death, the coroner's office said.

His official cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology results.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account