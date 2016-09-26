Breaking News Bar
 
Medline, employees raise more than $60,000 to aid Heart Association

Business Wire

MUNDELEIN -- Hundreds of Medline employees and their families recently participated in the American Heart Association's 2016 Lake County Heart Walk in Vernon Hills.

The company also donated more than $60,000 to help AHA with its mission to fight heart disease, build healthier lives, and encourage heart-healthy living.

Medline is committed to providing employees with important ways to lead a heart-healthy lifestyle, including wellness activities like free blood pressure checks, CPR training and educational seminars.

"Everything we do at Medline is focused on helping to improve lives. We are proud to partner with AHA and believe in a shared goal of working together to find lifesaving solutions and to help people think differently about their health," says Andy Mills, president, Medline. "Events like these allow us to reach employees, communities and those battling heart disease in a truly meaningful way."

The Heart Walk is the American Heart Association's premier event for raising funds to save lives from heart disease and stroke. To date, Medline has donated more than $110,000 to AHA to help continue the work they do around research, awareness and prevention.

