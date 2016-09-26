Downtown St. Charles Partnership names Sawicki executive director

ST. CHARLES -- The Downtown St. Charles Partnership has named Jenna as new executive director.

Sawicki already spent the previous 2.5 years as the marketing and development coordinator for the agency. She has also spent the last several months as acting interim executive director for the organization.

Prior to her work with the Downtown St. Charles Partnership, Sawicki worked for ALE Solutions as a National Account Manager.

"I am very excited to continue my work with the Downtown St. Charles Partnership," Sawicki said. "St. Charles is a wonderful community, and I am fortunate to work with great people who care so much about their city. We are in a great place to continue our work on a number of ongoing programs to support our downtown business community."

The Partnership's board of directors undertook a search for a new director after Lynne Schwartz announced her resignation in August. Schwartz resigned her position in order to focus on her family. She will stay on as an adviser during the transition.

The Downtown St. Charles Partnership is a nonprofit organization whose stated mission is to "enhance the economic viability and to preserve the character and beauty of downtown St. Charles."