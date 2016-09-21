Girls volleyball: Lake County roundup

Girls volleyball

Mundelein d. Waukegan: Amanda Bogseth had 5 kills, as the Mustangs won 25-23, 25-7 in North Suburban Conference action.

McKenzie Theis and Sidney Brunkow added 4 kills and 2 blocks apiece for Mundelein (9-15, 2-1). Taylor Heath contributed 3 kills, Tess Pribyl racked up 3 aces, 2 kills and 8 digs, and Mackenzie Linane dished out 10 assists.

Vernon Hills d. Deerfield: The Cougars rallied for the Central Suburban League North Division win, 9-25, 25-20, 25-19.

Vernon Hills improved to 6-12 and 1-2 in the CSL North.

Lake Zurich d. Warren: The Bears won 25-21, 21-25, 25-12 in North Suburban Conference action.