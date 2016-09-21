Breaking News Bar
 
Iran 'determined' to boost military after US-Israel deal

Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's chief of staff of the armed forces says a $38 billion aid deal between the United States and Israel makes Iran more determined to strengthen its military.

In comments broadcast live on Iranian state TV, Gen Mohammad Hossein Bagheri says the U.S.-Israel aid deal "will make us more determined in strengthening the defense power of the country."

Last week the U.S signed an unprecedented new security agreement with Israel that will give the Israeli military $38 billion over 10 years.

Iran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli militant groups such as Palestinian Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Bagheri's remarks were given during an annual military parade Wednesday marking the anniversary of Iraq-Iran war in 1980.

