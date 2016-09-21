Breaking News Bar
 
9/21/2016

Horse named Mercy freed from septic tank by rescue workers

Associated Press
BUNNELL, Fla. -- Officials say animal rescue workers have freed a horse that fell into a septic tank hole in central Florida.

Local media outlets report that Mercy, a 24-year-old quarter horse, fell through the tank's fiberglass cover Tuesday morning behind a home in Bunnell. Rescuers workers from Flagler and St. Johns counties spent about three-and-and-half hours working to free her.

Jennifer Lockwood, a lead veterinarian at Shelton Veterinary Clinic, told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that Mercy sustained minor cuts and scrapes on her left shoulder and knee. Lockwood said she will prescribe pain medications and antibiotics to help with the wounds, but expects the horse to fully recover.

