posted: 9/21/2016 7:00 AM

Papers show Libyan IS bridal dowries of guns, explosives

Associated Press
CAIRO -- Documents retrieved from Sirte, the Islamic State group's last bastion in Libya, record the variety of dowries offered by militant grooms to their future wives, including an explosive belt, a Kalashnikov and the offer to memorize parts of the Quran.

The marriage documents were posted Wednesday on the Facebook page of a Libyan anti-IS operation known as al-Bonyan al-Marsous, and were stamped by a judge in a Sirte religious court.

The Facebook post says the documents were found in the Sirte courthouse. It was not immediately possible to verify their authenticity.

The surnames of the brides and grooms suggest many were from African countries such as Nigeria, Senegal, Mali and Tunisia.

Libyan forces loyal to the United Nations-brokered government have waged a campaign to dislodge IS from Sirte since June.

