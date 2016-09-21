Breaking News Bar
 
The Latest: Israeli embassy intruder ignored warnings

Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey -- The Latest on the shooting outside the Israeli Embassy in Ankara (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Turkey's state-run news agency has identified the man who tried to force his way into the Israeli Embassy in Ankara armed with a knife as 38-year-old Turkish national Osman C.

Anadolu Agency said the man brandished a knife that he had wrapped inside a newspaper, started to shout outside the embassy, and ignored warnings by police guarding the embassy to stop and drop his knife.

He was shot in the leg by police and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Private NTV television said the assailant was believed to be mentally unstable and had no known connection to any terror group.

___

1 p.m.

A spokesman for Israel's Foreign Ministry says that an attacker apparently armed with a knife tried to enter the Israeli Embassy before being shot and slightly wounded.

Emmanuel Nahshon told The Associated Press that it was "an attempted assault near the Israeli embassy in Ankara. The attacker was wounded before he reached the embassy."

Nahshon said that all Israeli Embassy staff is safe. The attacker has been captured.

___

12:50 p.m.

A Turkish news agency says that a shooting outside the Israeli Embassy in Ankara has left one person wounded.

The private Dogan agency didn't provide further details about the shooting on Wednesday.

