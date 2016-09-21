Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
Police: 2 men dead in Elkhart shooting, autopsies planned

Associated Press
ELKHART, Ind. -- Police in Elkhart say two men have been shot dead in what authorities say they believe was an isolated incident.

The Tuesday afternoon shooting was in the northern Indiana city's State-Division neighborhood, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. The Elkhart Truth reports (http://bit.ly/2cU828r ) that Elkhart Police Department spokesman Sgt. Chris Snyder gave a briefing at the scene, but didn't identify the victims. He said the shooting stemmed from a dispute that escalated to gunshots.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies are planned Wednesday morning in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Information from: The Elkhart Truth, http://www.elkharttruth.com

