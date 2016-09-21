10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. STARKLY DIFFERENT VERSIONS OF SHOOTING EMERGE

Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, say a man disregarded repeated demands to drop his gun, while neighborhood residents say he was holding a book, not a weapon, before he was slain.

2. CLINTON, TRUMP DECRY LATEST POLICE SHOOTINGS OF BLACK MEN

The Republican nominee, for his part, says he was "very troubled" by the killing of a black man by a white police officer in Oklahoma

3. WHO'S DOING AWAY WITH DIPLOMATIC NICETIES

The United States and Russia, in a fractious public debate, blame each other for spoiling the cease-fire in Syria.

4. WORLD LEADERS UNLEASH GRIEVANCES AT UN

On the International Day of Peace, tensions from all parts of the planet fill the halls during the annual U.N. gathering of heads of states.

5. NY BOMBING CASE HEADS TO COURT

Federal charges portraying Manhattan bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami as a man bent on murderous destruction set the stage for the most anticipated terror prosecution since the Boston Marathon attack.

6. WHAT APPEARS TO BE AT HEART OF WELLS FARGO SCANDAL

Current and former employees say working at the nation's second-largest financial institution meant a constant and compulsive pressure to sell.

7. FED RATE HIKE LOOMS

The Federal Reserve keeps its key interest rate unchanged - but signals that it will likely raise rates before year's end.

8. WHERE LATEST GLOBAL WARMING ALARM IS SOUNDING

Greenland is losing about 40 trillion pounds more ice a year than scientists had thought, according to a new study.

9. CALL IT THE BRANGELINA PARADOX

The couple's star power has always been mightier than their box office power. And that's not likely to change, now that they're divorcing.

10. QB POISED TO ACHIEVE A FIRST

Jacoby Brissett could become the first African-American quarterback to start a regular-season game for New England when the Patriots take on Houston.