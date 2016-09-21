Dawn Patrol: Aurora cousins sentenced for attack plot; Grayslake bank robbed

In this 2015 courtroom sketch, Jonas M. Edmonds, left, and Hasan R. Edmonds, right, stand in front of an FBI agent as they appear at a hearing at federal court in Chicago. Associated Press

Aurora cousins sentenced for plot to attack Joliet base

Two Aurora cousins were sentenced yesterday to decades in prison for plotting to murder as many as 150 people at the Joliet National Guard base. Hasan Edmonds, 23, and Jonas Edmonds, 30, claimed they never meant to carry out the plans. but video released yesterday shows the cousins, caught on video by an undercover FBI agent. Full story.

Grayslake bank robbed

A Grayslake bank was robbed yesterday afternoon, FBI officials said. The non-takeover robbery occurred at 4:08 p.m. at First Midwest Bank, 530 E. Washington St., according to FBI Special Agent Garrett Croon. Full story.

Police: Man jumps into Fox River during chase

A 28-year-old Oswego man jumped into the Fox River yesterday morning to elude North Aurora police who were chasing him as part of an investigation into a suspicious vehicle, authorities said. The suspect, Terence D. Evans, was charged with felony aggravated resisting police with bodily harm and misdemeanor obstructing identification. Full story.

Auction nets nearly $19,000 for late Huntley cop's family

The family of late Huntley Police Sgt. L.J. Marak will get nearly $19,000 from a charity auction of a car that previously benefited the family of disgraced Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz. The 2002 California Highway Patrol Camaro initially was adorned with decals paying tribute to "G.I. Joe" Gliniewicz when he was presumed a fallen hero. Full story.

Women from suburbs die in ATV crashes

Two women from the suburbs died in separate crashes involving ATVs in recent days. On Monday, Helene Antonini, 69, of Barrington, was killed while riding an ATV in Big Sky, Montana. And early Sunday morning, Brittany Godfrey, a 22-year-old college student from Elgin, suffered a head injury while riding on an ATV in downstate Calhoun County, officials said.

Police seek suspect who robbed teen in Gurnee McDonald's lot

Gurnee police released surveillance images yesterday of a man they say reached into a vehicle and took money from a 13-year-old two weeks ago in a McDonald's parking lot. The robbery occurred outside the McDonald's at 5555 Route 132, according to police. Full story.

Weather

Partly cloudy and 70 degrees to start the day. Highs around 86 degrees this afternoon, with lows tonight near 70. Full story.

Traffic

Work has caused restrictions on Meacham Road in Rolling Meadows between Woodcliff Court and Old Plum Grove Road. Full story.

Cubs' Lester loves pitching at Wrigley Field

Jon Lester worked 7 innings and gave up 6 hits and 1 run last night as the Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 to improve to 96-55. For the season, Lester upped his record to 18-4 and lowered his season ERA from 2.40 to 2.36, writes Bruce Miles.