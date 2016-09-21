Round Lake Park Police ask for help in finding missing woman

hello

Round Lake Park Police say they are looking for an 83-year-old woman who has been reported missing by family members.

The last contact with Barbara J. Gagliardi was about 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, police said in a news release issued Wednesday. She did not attend a scheduled medical appointment in Libertyville at 9:30 a.m. that day, officials said.

Family members reported her missing Tuesday, police said in the news release.

It is believed she is driving a navy blue 2002 Pontiac Bonneville 4-door with the Illinois license plate CVL49.

She is known to frequent St. Mary's Church in Grayslake and Target in Mundelein.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Round Lake Park Police Department at (847) 270-9111.