Naperville marathon rerouting to avoid church access problem

Naperville Marathon organizers are finalizing a new route after several churches raised concerns about access to services during the Sunday morning race.

The original route for the fourth annual Healthy Driven Naperville Marathon and Half Marathon at 7 a.m. Oct. 23 would have directed runners past five churches northeast of downtown Naperville between miles 7 and 8.

But Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church leaders feared parishioners would have trouble making it to three of the five masses that morning.

The route approved by the city council May 17 had runners heading east on Benton Avenue from Sleight to Center streets, right past the church at the northeast corner of Benton and Ellsworth.

Concerns from Saints Peter and Paul were among "significant feedback" race director Craig Bixler said organizers got when they met with houses of worship on the route, which also include Truth Lutheran, Wesley United Methodist, First Congregational United Church of Christ and Community United Methodist.

So race director Dave Sheble said organizers reverted to what was their plan A, a route they originally sought to use this year that avoided North Central College and the concentration of churches near the historic district.

"We've worked hard to create a course that continues to evolve to give residents as much access to the city as possible," he said.

Switching the will keep runners south of the churches and divert them via Prairie Avenue to a portion of Washington Street that's already required to be closed. The new route also makes a slight change on West Jefferson Avenue near mile 11 to avoid Naperville Church of the Brethren.

"Now it's a nonissue," Sheble said about churchgoers concerns. "Everyone wins."

City Clerk Pam Gallahue said the city will update its traffic control plan and suggested detour routes for the marathon before sending the information electronically and delivering it in person to each affected church. The city's Naper Notify service also will distribute information about the race through phone, email or text alerts to users who have registered at napernotify.com.

The solution approved Tuesday came with "great thanks and gratitude" from Tom LuPinacci, president of the Saints Peter and Paul parish council.

"This was a significant decision," he said, "that will have a positive impact on a great number of Saints Peter and Paul families."

By 10:30 a.m. race day, Bixler said visitors will be able to access downtown without detours from the north or south on Washington Street and from the east on Chicago Avenue; a slight detour will remain later into the day to approach from the west on Jefferson or Aurora avenues.