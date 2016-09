New playground 'for all' at Cumberland School in Des Plaines

hello

Cumberland Elementary School in Des Plaines will dedicate a new "Play for All" playground Friday afternoon.

Des Plaines Elementary District 62 officials said the playground will serve the physical, social, visual, sensory, cognitive, and emotional needs of children of all abilities at Cumberland School and the surrounding community. The new playground was made possible by a $68,735 grant from Rivers Casino.

The dedication will be held at 1:15 p.m. Friday at the school, 700 E. Golf Road.