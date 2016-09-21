The Island Lake village board on Thursday will consider spending $6,000 to replace the carpeting in the village hall office area with a solid floor. The meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. at village hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave.
updated: 9/21/2016 5:53 PM
Island Lake board to meet
