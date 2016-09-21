Breaking News Bar
 
Dining
posted: 9/21/2016 6:00 AM

Tasty handcrafted pizzas, modern wine system impress at Barrington's Neoteca

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Neoteca Pizza & Wine Bar owner and chef Gaetano Sorrentino shows off a homemade brick-oven pizza and Caprese salad at the Barrington restaurant.

       Neoteca Pizza & Wine Bar owner and chef Gaetano Sorrentino shows off a homemade brick-oven pizza and Caprese salad at the Barrington restaurant.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Jeanne Giovenco, left, of Deer Park and Kim Sellars of Barrington chat over their meals at Neoteca Pizza and Wine Bar in Barrington.

       Jeanne Giovenco, left, of Deer Park and Kim Sellars of Barrington chat over their meals at Neoteca Pizza and Wine Bar in Barrington.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Neoteca's pizzas, like the margherita, have a crispy yet chewy crust, according to our reviewer.

       Neoteca's pizzas, like the margherita, have a crispy yet chewy crust, according to our reviewer.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • A selection of Neoteca's most expensive wines head into the Cuvenee System.

       A selection of Neoteca's most expensive wines head into the Cuvenee System.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • The dining room at Barrington Neoteca Pizza & Wine Bar is decidedly modern.

       The dining room at Barrington Neoteca Pizza & Wine Bar is decidedly modern.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Grab a glass of wine and head to the lounge area at Neoteca Pizza & Wine Bar.

       Grab a glass of wine and head to the lounge area at Neoteca Pizza & Wine Bar.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Neoteca offers seating on an outdoor patio, too.

       Neoteca offers seating on an outdoor patio, too.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington's Neoteca Pizza & Wine Bar opened at the end of July.

       Barrington's Neoteca Pizza & Wine Bar opened at the end of July.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Neoteca opened recently at Barrington Village Center.

       Neoteca opened recently at Barrington Village Center.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
By Jennifer Billock
Daily Herald Correspondent

Barrington's Neoteca is a wine and pizza bar, and stays faithful to that Italian denotation with their menu -- offering a selection of pizzas (with red sauce or with olive oil sauce), three types of pasta, appetizers, salads and two other types of bar: bruschetta and salumi. A full bar, although with a wine focus, augments the food and list of traditional Italian desserts.

A selection of Neoteca's most expensive wines head into the Cuvenee System. It's essentially a wine chiller that, while keeping the wine cool, replaces oxygen in open bottles with nitrogen gas to stop the wines from oxidizing and going bad. Each wine in the Cuvenee System is marked by a corkscrew icon on the menu. The design aesthetic inside the restaurant is as modern as the wine system, with dark colors, velvet couches, large-scale art, unique light fixtures and house music pumping throughout the space.

For our appetizers, we ordered the salumi bar with prosciutto, porchetta, mortadella con pistachio, soppressata di chingiale (wild boar), manchego cheese and caciocavallo di grotta cheese. We also got the bruschetta bar with three types: Portobello mushroom, burrata bacon and smoked salmon. The salumi bar selections were great; very tender meat and flavorful cheeses, with a porchetta that tasted quite similar to what I have tried in Italy. We had to compare the board to the menu so we could determine what we received though; no one came by to tell us what was what.

Create your own salumi platter at Neoteca Pizza & Wine Bar in Barrington.
   Create your own salumi platter at Neoteca Pizza & Wine Bar in Barrington. - Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

The bruschettas were also good, albeit a little bland and needing more toppings -- our main issue was that they were supposed to be cut in half. The bread was, but the toppings weren't, so trying to separate the bruschetta into two pieces each was basically an exercise in bruschetta making since we had to rebuild it after we pulled it apart.

For dinner, we ordered the fennel sausage pizza (sausage, caramelized onions and smoked provolone on an olive oil and Parmesan base sauce) and spaghetti and meatballs. The crust on the pizza -- baked in a big open oven on display to the restaurant next to the bar -- was a delight: crispy yet chewy at the same time. The fennel sausage didn't have much of a fennel flavor, but overall the pizza was good.

For the spaghetti and meatballs, the pasta was thicker than I was expecting and made the smallish serving much more filling than it would be otherwise. The meatballs, a best-selling appetizer according to our waitress, were soft but not too mushy and had a nice blend of meats that tasted great. It was topped with a chunky tomato sauce (again a little bland) and, perhaps mistakenly, a sprig of mint leaves.

Start your meal with a Caprese salad at Neoteca Pizza & Wine Bar in Barrington.

   Start your meal with a Caprese salad at Neoteca Pizza & Wine Bar in Barrington. - Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

For dessert, we ordered the deconstructed cannoli, or as I fondly refer to it, cannoli nachos. It comes in a sundae cup, shards of cannoli shell sticking out of a double serving of the filling, chocolate chips and pistachios. As expected, it tasted just as delicious as constructed cannoli.

Our biggest gripe at Neoteca was the service. Our waitress, although polite, clearly didn't care about our table since we weren't ordering alcohol. She barely came by unless forced to, and I was likewise forced to go up to the bar to get refills on our waters during one of her frequent disappearances in an otherwise mostly empty restaurant. I had considered getting wine after dinner, but decided against it after the way we were treated.

• Restaurant reviews are based on one anonymous visit. The Daily Herald does not publish reviews of restaurants it cannot recommend.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account