Only took 1 win for Dak Prescott to become the man in Dallas

hello

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Associated Press

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for and open man during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Landover, Md., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates running back Alfred Morris' touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Associated Press

Dak Prescott should keep Tony Romo on the bench.

The rookie quarterback had another impressive game, leading the Cowboys to a 27-23 win at Washington. Prescott completed 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards, ran for a TD and drove Dallas 80 yards for the winning score late in the fourth quarter.

Prescott has yet to have a turnover in two games. The Cowboys were 1-11 without Romo last season. They're already 1-1 without him this year. If Prescott continues to play well, many will question whether Romo deserves to start when he returns.

Romo is in the third season of a six-year, $108 million contract. He's been to four Pro Bowls and had a career year in 2014, his last injury-free season. When he's healthy, he'll start.

Here are other overreactions following Week 2:

OVERREACTION: The Browns are going 0-16. They couldn't even win after taking a 20-0 lead at home against Baltimore.

REALISTIC REACTION: This will lead the list until Cleveland wins a game - in 2016 or 2017.

___

OVERREACTION: Kirk Cousins and the Redskins (0-2) were a fluke in 2015. Cousins threw a critical end-zone interception that led to Dallas scoring the winning TD.

REALISTIC REACTION: Washington was 4-6 last season before Cousins led them to six straight wins and a division title. Way too early to count them out in the NFC East.

___

OVERREACTION: Steve Spagnuolo's defense will lead the Giants (2-0) to the playoffs. After allowing Drew Brees to throw for 511 yards and an NFL-tying seven touchdowns last year, New York limited the Saints to 288 yards in a 16-13 win.

REALISTIC REACTION: The Giants have improved on D, but this team's success falls on Eli Manning and Ben McAdoo's high-powered offense.

___

OVERREACTION: Super Cam is back. Newton threw for 353 yards and four touchdowns , in Carolina's 46-27 win over San Francisco after taking a beating in a season-opening loss to Denver.

REALISTIC REACTION: There's a reason why Newton is reigning NFL MVP, but the 49ers are no Broncos.

___

OVERREACTION: Rex Ryan will be the first coach fired. The Bills are 0-2 and Ryan already dismissed offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

REALISTIC REACTION: Ryan has three seasons and more than $15 million remaining on his contract. The Bills have to implode for him to lose his job.

___

OVERREACTION: The Patriots can win with receiver Julian Edelman at quarterback. After Jimmy Garoppolo got hurt , rookie Jacoby Brissett came in and New England (2-0) still beat Miami.

REALISTIC REACTION: They need Tom Brady back ASAP.

___

OVERREACTION: Brock Osweiler was worth the big contract. He has the Texans off to a 2-0 start.

REALISTIC REACTION: Osweiler threw two picks against the Chiefs and only led the offense to just one TD. Houston's defense deserves credit for the win.

___

OVERREACTION: The real Jameis Winston showed up against the Cardinals. After a four-touchdown performance in a win at Atlanta, Winston turned the ball over five times with four interceptions and one fumble in a loss at Arizona.

REALISTIC REACTION: Arizona's defense has made some of the best quarterbacks look ordinary in recent seasons.

___

OVERREACTION: The Jags are still the Jags. This was supposed be a breakout year for the Jaguars, but they're 0-2 for the fourth time in five seasons.

REALISTIC REACTION: So 8-8 isn't looking good, but they're not going 0-16.

___

OVERREACTION: Carson Wentz is the next Peyton Manning. Wentz has the Eagles off to a 2-0 start and he's the first rookie QB in NFL history to start his career with two wins and zero turnovers. He's already one win shy of tying Manning's rookie season.

REALISTIC REACTION: Wentz has been impressive , but he beat the Browns and Bears.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_RobMaaddi