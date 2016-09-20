No. 13 Florida State reinstates QB Malik Henry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State quarterback Malik Henry has returned to the team.

Henry was suspended by coach Jimbo Fisher on Aug. 20 for a violation of team rules. Fisher has refused to say why he suspended Henry.

The freshman is a highly touted part of the 2016 recruiting class that's ranked among the nation's best. Henry was an early enrollee and threw a pair of touchdowns in the spring game.

Fisher did say following Tuesday's practice that it was likely Henry would be redshirted. The 13th-ranked Seminoles (2-1), who are at South Florida on Saturday, have started redshirt freshman Deondre Francois for all three games. Backing Francois up are senior Sean Maguire, sophomore J.J. Cosentino and freshman walk-on Jake Rizzo.