Illinois State Museum Lockport Gallery to reopen Saturday

hello

LOCKPORT, Ill. -- An Illinois State Museum site in suburban Chicago is scheduled to reopen after being closed due to the state budget impasse.

The Illinois State Museum Lockport Gallery is scheduled to open Saturday.

Gov. Bruce Rauner closed the Lockport location, the main state museum in Springfield and other satellite sites last year. The Republican said it was necessary to manage cash flow during a stalemate with the Democrat-led Legislature.

Rauner's office reached a deal in February to reopen some museums by charging admission or finding private funds to help cover expenses.

In Lockport, the community, the state and the Illinois State Museum Society will share the cost of operating the gallery.

Mayor Steven Streit says the opening "demonstrates that government can find creative solutions to budget problems."