10 Things to Know for Wednesday

hello

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2007 file photo, Brad Pitt, and actress Angelina Jolie arrive for the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Angelina Jolie Pitt has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, bringing an end to one of the world's most star-studded, tabloid-generating romances. An attorney for Jolie Pitt, Robert Offer, said Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, that she has filed for the dissolution of the marriage. Associated Press

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, center, sits with United Nations envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura, right, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the International Syria Support Group meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in New York . Associated Press

New Yorkers pass a shattered storefront window on W. 23rd St. in Manhattan, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in New York. The window was hit by shrapnel from the terrorist bomb that exploded across the street Saturday evening. An Afghan immigrant wanted in the bombings was captured Monday after being wounded in a gun battle with police. Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. MAN CHARGED WITH PLANTING BOMBS IN NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY

Investigators say Ahmad Khan Rahami planted two bombs in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, and two in New Jersey.

2. US HOLDS RUSSIA RESPONSIBLE FOR AIRSTRIKES THAT HIT AID CONVOY IN SYRIA

White House Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes says that since the Syrian rebels lack an air force, that means either Syria or Russia conducted the strikes.

3. OBAMA MAKES LAST SPEECH AS PRESIDENT TO U.N. GENERAL ASSEMBLY

He calls for a "course correction" to ensure forces of globalization don't lead nations to ignore the most vulnerable.

4. WHAT AUTHORITIES SAY THEY FOUND IN SUV OF UNARMED MAN FATALLY SHOT BY TULSA POLICE

Investigators found PCP in the vehicle of the black man killed by a white officer. Lawyers for his family say that still wouldn't justify shooting him.

5. NIGERIA SUES OVER $12B IN 'ILLEGAL' OIL EXPORTS TO US

The Federal High Court in Lagos begins hearings next week in cases against Nigerian subsidiaries of Chevron, British-Dutch Shell, Italian ENI's Agip, France's Total and Brasoil of Brazilian Petrobras.

6. RACIAL TENSIONS SPIKE IN MINNESOTA

Pickups were spotted driving through Somali neighborhoods, honking and waving Confederate flags a day after a Somali-American man stabbed 10 people at a mall.

7. A SUMMER OF EXTREMES THE CLIMATE SCIENTISTS WARNED ABOUT

This summer featured floods and droughts that killed hundreds and caused dozens of billions in losses around the globe.

8. BRANGELINA NO MORE

Angelina Jolie Pitt files for divorce from Brad Pitt, bringing an end to one of the world's most star-studded, tabloid-generating romances.

9. US SENATORS HEAP CRITICISM ON WELLS FARGO CEO

This after John Stumpf said he was "deeply sorry" that the bank didn't act sooner to stop employees from opening millions of unauthorized accounts to meet sales quotas.

10. WHO LOST ITS BEST DEFENSEMAN

A hit by Finland's Leo Komarov on Aaron Ekblad changed Team North America's course at the World Cup of Hockey. Ekblad was concussed and will not return for the rest of the tournament.