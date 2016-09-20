Dawn Patrol: Island Lake fire victim identified; Bears lose home opener

Wauconda Fire District officials said a woman died early Monday morning after she was pulled from a house fire on the 200 block of South Shore Drive in Island Lake. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Island Lake fire victim identified

A 56-year old woman died early yesterday morning in a house fire in the 200 block of South Shore Drive in Island Lake, Wauconda Fire District officials said. Joanne Till, the sole occupant, was pulled from the home but lifesaving efforts were not successful and she was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said. Full story.

Crime spree perpetrators sought

Aurora police continue to look for a group of men who went on a seven-hour crime spree Saturday. The mayhem involved shots fired, an armed robbery, a hit-and-run accident and a carjacking. Full story.

Eight injured in tollway crash

Eight people were injured yesterday evening in a crash involving several vehicles, including a big rig, on Interstate 94 in Gurnee. Seven vehicles were involved in the crash about 5:45 p.m. on westbound I-94 just south of Grand Avenue (Route 132), according to the Gurnee Fire Department. Full story.

Dundee-Crown student wows 'Voice' judges

Dundee-Crown High School junior Riley Elmore wowed the judges on NBC's "The Voice" last night and will compete on the show this season with judge Adam Levine's team. The West Dundee teen auditioned with the Frank Sinatra song, "The Way You Look Tonight" and was praised for his smooth, Michael Bublé-like style. Full story.

College of DuPage enrollment dips

Enrollment declined for a second straight year at the College of DuPage dropping 6.2 percent to 26,901. School officials say the most recent drop was caused by multiple factors, including more competition from four-year institutions and negative media attention. Full story.

Weather

Mostly cloudy and 68 degrees this morning. Highs this afternoon around 80, with lows tonight around 70. Full story.

Traffic

Delays are being reported at Route 31 and Chicago Street in Elgin because of traffic signal problems. People are urged to use caution. Full traffic.

Metal detectors speed security at Bears game

Per NFL protocol, all stadiums are mandated to have walk-through metal detectors, called magnetometers, this season. Last year, upon entering stadiums, fans were only "wanded" by security personnel. What it meant as the Bears hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in their home opener was that fans got into Soldier Field much quicker. Full story.

Bad news for Bears at home

Soldier Field has not been a happy home for the Chicago Bears recently, and last night it was a house of horrors. The 29-14 loss to the Eagles wasn't as close as the final score would indicate. Eddie Royal's 65-yard punt-return touchdown with 5:09 left was only cosmetic, as 3 Bears turnovers and no take-aways helped drop the losers to 0-2. Read Bob LeGere's take here.

Royals drub Sox

Yordano Ventura picked up his first complete-game victory, Kendrys Morales hit a three-run homer and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 8-3 yesterday. The Royals, who still have faint playoff hopes, have a 14-5 record against the Sox this season. Full story.

Cubs rally to beat Reds

Dexter Fowler hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Monday night. Winner Jason Hammel (15-9) pitched seven solid innings. Full story.