Sip and stroll at Trails and Ales

Schaumburg Park District's Trails and Ales features seasonal beers paired with fresh bread. The adults-only event is Saturday, Sept. 24. Courtesy of Schaumburg Park District

Beers, breads and the beauty of fall will create the perfect evening during the Schaumburg Park District's Trails and Ales.

Set for 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Spring Valley Nature Center, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, the adults-only event features fall-inspired beers paired with fresh, flavorful breads. The evening also features a walk through the prairie and relaxing by a campfire watching the sunset.

"It's a fun, laid-back night," said Mary Rice, education coordinator for Spring Valley. "There's nothing prettier than being at Spring Valley when the sun is setting and fall is in the air."

Beer and bread pairings include pumpkin beer with pumpkin bread, Oktoberfest beer with cheese bread, IPA beer with garlic bread, dark ale paired with chocolate bread and cider paired with herb bread.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place in the new exhibit room at the nature center, offering views of the colorful prairie.

Cost is $20 per person. Registration is required.

For information, call (847) 985-2100 or visit www.parkfun.com.

