Missing St. Charles man found alive

Dane Haggerty, missing since Friday, was found Tuesday morning in South Elgin with several non-life-threatening injuries.

A St. Charles man missing since Friday was found safe Tuesday in South Elgin.

Dane Haggerty, 43, was spotted by a Kane County sheriff's deputy around 1 a.m. near a fire station at 2055 McDonald Road.

He was standing near a garbage bin, identified himself and said he knew police had been looking for him, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

He was taken to Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Haggerty's wife reported him missing Friday, when he did not return home from a business trip. His car was found at Otter Creek wetlands on Crane Road, with a note that led detectives to believe he was going to harm himself.

A police dog tracked Haggerty to the edge of a pond, where two pools of blood were found.

Deputies think Haggerty might have hidden in a gazebo outside of the search area.

More than 75 certified search-and-rescue volunteers looked for Haggerty, as well as search-and-rescue dogs. A Homeland Security helicopter was also used.