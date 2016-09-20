Walk for children's cancer in Schaumburg Sept. 25

The 2016 Chicago CureSearch Walk, celebrating and honoring children from the Chicago area who have been affected by cancer, will be held Sunday, Sept. 25, at Boomers Stadium, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road in Schaumburg.

The day will include prizes, music, food and fun activities for the entire family.

Registration and check-in are at 9 a.m., with the opening ceremony and 1.5-mile walk to follow at 10:30 a.m.

The event has a fundraising goal of $225,000 and had already exceeded $94,600 by the start of this week.

For more information on how to register as a walker, donor or sponsor, visit curesearchwalk.org/chicago.