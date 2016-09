Hoffman Estates hosts prom for seniors Wednesday

The Hoffman Estates Commission for Senior Citizens will host its Senior Prom 2016, themed "Starry Night," from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at village hall, 1900 Hassell Road.

The free event is a fun-filled evening gala, including a complimentary buffet, refreshments, entertainment, dancing, surprise special guests and more. Semiformal attire is encouraged and seating is limited, so reservations are required.

To RSVP and learn more information, contact Sue Lessen at (847) 781-2606.