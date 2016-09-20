Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/20/2016 1:44 PM

Maine Township celebrates first Township Day Wednesday

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Maine Township Town Hall will host an informational event Wednesday for residents to learn about the township's services.

      Maine Township Town Hall will host an informational event Wednesday for residents to learn about the township's services.
    Courtesy of Maine Township

 
Daily Herald report

Maine Township is hosting an event Wednesday in recognition of the first Illinois Township Day.

Supervisor Carol Teschky said in a news release the goal of the event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is to increase public awareness of the township's services, which include senior, youth and family programs, voter registration, and assistance with real estate tax inquiries.

Those who bring in three or more food items for the township food pantry will receive a doughnut and coffee.

Town Hall is located at 1700 Ballard Road in Park Ridge.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account