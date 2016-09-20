Maine Township celebrates first Township Day Wednesday

Maine Township Town Hall will host an informational event Wednesday for residents to learn about the township's services. Courtesy of Maine Township

Maine Township is hosting an event Wednesday in recognition of the first Illinois Township Day.

Supervisor Carol Teschky said in a news release the goal of the event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is to increase public awareness of the township's services, which include senior, youth and family programs, voter registration, and assistance with real estate tax inquiries.

Those who bring in three or more food items for the township food pantry will receive a doughnut and coffee.

Town Hall is located at 1700 Ballard Road in Park Ridge.