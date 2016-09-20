Suspect sought in Sept. 4 fatal shooting in Aurora

Aurora police are asking for help to find a 24-year-old man suspected in a fatal Sept. 4 shooting on the city's near east side.

Efrain Salgado, whose last known address is the 500 block of Oakwood Avenue, Aurora, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Andres Ochoa of Aurora.

Ochoa, 31, of the 900 block of Solfisburg Avenue, was shot around 10:30 p.m. on the 600 block of High Street, police said. Both men had been at a family gathering for a child's birthday party where a fight ensued.

Authorities say Salgado pulled a gun and shot at Ochoa, hitting him in the upper body. He died shortly after being taken to Presence Mercy Medical Center.

The Kane County state's attorney authorized a murder charge against Salgado Sept. 5 and a warrant was issued.

Salgado is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Police said Salgado should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who may come in contact with him should call 911 and not attempt to detain him, police said.

Anyone who may have information about where Salgado is should call the Aurora Police Investigations Unit at (630) 256-5500, Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or to submit a tip to the Aurora Police Department's "My P.D." app.