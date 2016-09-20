Libertyville kindergartners learn about being a firefighter

Three members of the Libertyville Fire Department visited Copeland Manor School Tuesday to talk about their jobs, equipment and fire safety.

Lt. Mike Stanek and firefighters Jon Diedrich and Jered Woodward gave a presentation to 50 kindergarten students. The trio told the students about the shifts they work, the types of calls they respond to and training needed to be good at their jobs.

Woodward even donned his gear and demonstrated the proper crawling position he would take when entering a building fire.

The firemen also talked about the importance of smoke detectors, calling 911 in an emergency, stop drop and roll and having a meeting place in case of a house fire.