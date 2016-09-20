Music notes: Apple, Furlong fests packed with tunes

Beats, treats at Apple Fest

Long Grove's Apple Fest -- this weekend's autumn celebration of all things apple -- comes with a side order of music. And local music, at that! Headliners Sixteen Candles (9 p.m. Friday), 7th heaven (9 p.m. Saturday) and Bella Cain (4 p.m. Sunday) close out the nights, but keep your ears open while you're perusing the cider-inspired delights for music from Hello Weekend, the Josh Bryant Duo, David Paige Band, the Gingers, Folkfled, Heartache Tonight and many more. See the full lineups and schedule at longgrove.org/festivals/apple-fest/. In downtown Long Grove, 308 Old McHenry Road. $5 per day, $10 for a three-day pass. (847) 634-0888 or longgrove.org. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

Arlington goes the distance

Mount Prospect's "American Idol" Lee DeWyze and country musician Andrew Salgado from Darien bring their music home for Arlington International Racecourse's Furlong Fest. The weekend festival -- which benefits the Autism Society of Illinois -- features food, horse racing (Friday and Saturday only) and a full lineup of music, including Geneva-based Fire the Canon and Salgado on Friday; Chris Medina, Dennis Florine and DeWyze Saturday; and Trippin' Billies, the Thadeus Project and Mr. Blotto Sunday. At Arlington International Racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. $5 per day, $10 for a weekend pass. (847) 385-7500 or arlingtonpark.com. 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

Party on Goose Island's block

Goose Island Brewery brings some great bands for its Urban Block Party this weekend. Friday's headliner, Against Me!, gets a lead-in from The Aggrolites, Beach Slang and Low-Cut Connie, and Saturday's headliner Dawes gets a little help from White Denim, Jr. Jr. and Chicago's own indie rockers Whitney. And don't miss the local stage, which features Akasha, Clearance and Robert Rolfe Feddersen Friday and Swimsuit Addition, Al Scorch and Meat Wave Saturday. All this music for just a $10 suggested donation per day, which you donate to one of five local charities. At Goose Island Brewery, 1800 W. Fulton, Chicago. $10 suggested donation. (800) 466-7363 or gooseisland.com. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

LBC under the city lights

West suburban natives Stubhy Pandav and Adam Krier will spin special acoustic versions of some of their favorite Lucky Boys Confusion rock and punk songs at an intimate rooftop event on the riverfront at Chicago's Estate Ultra Bar. The hard-rocking Werewolves at Hour 30, Gallery-81 and Shawn Kellner open for the duo. At Estate Ultra Bar, 1177 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. $10-$15. (312) 523-4296 or events.wamilive.com. 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23

Chance's Magnificent Coloring Day

Chicago's own Chance the Rapper throws his own single-day music festival at the (currently still called) U.S. Cellular Field. A few of the artists planning to join him on stage for his Magnificent Coloring Day are Skrillex, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Tyler the Creator and Lil Wayne, plus other special guests. Tickets are sold out, but there are always ways to get your hands on a few. At U.S. Cellular Field, 333 W. 35th St., Chicago. chanceraps.com. 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

'Nashville' night at Genesee

Charles Esten and Clare Bowen, stars of the TV drama "Nashville," bring the spirit and music of the city as they perform individually and as a duo at Waukegan's Genesee Theatre this weekend. At the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $43-$63. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24