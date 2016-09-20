Breaking News Bar
 
Business
posted: 9/20/2016 7:00 AM

Free no more: Emirates to charge for advance seat selection

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE- In this May 8, 2014 file photo, Emirates passenger planes are in use at Dubai airport in United Arab Emirates. The Mideast's biggest airline that touts onboard luxuries like showers and an extensive movie selection is adding something a bit more down-to-earth for those in the back of the plane: charges to pick your own seat ahead of time. The change brings Emirates in line with what many other international carriers have done for years, generating a new revenue stream for the government-owned airline.

      FILE- In this May 8, 2014 file photo, Emirates passenger planes are in use at Dubai airport in United Arab Emirates. The Mideast's biggest airline that touts onboard luxuries like showers and an extensive movie selection is adding something a bit more down-to-earth for those in the back of the plane: charges to pick your own seat ahead of time. The change brings Emirates in line with what many other international carriers have done for years, generating a new revenue stream for the government-owned airline.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- The Mideast's biggest airline, which touts luxuries like onboard showers and an extensive movie selection, is adding something a bit more down-to-earth for those in the back of the plane: charges to pick your own seat ahead of time.

Dubai-based Emirates said on Tuesday that the new fees will apply to its two lowest fare categories of economy-class seats on tickets issued after October 3.

The change brings Emirates in line with what many other international carriers have done for years, generating a new revenue stream for the government-owned airline.

The new fees range from $15 for short-haul flights from Dubai to $40 for long-haul destinations such as the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Picking seats will still be free for passengers checking in online two days before departure.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account