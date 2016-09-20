Wilson Sporting Goods to relocate headquarters to downtown Chicago

CHICAGO -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announced it will relocate its global headquarters to downtown Chicago in late 2017. The move will bring approximately 400 employees to the company's new location in the Prudential Plaza building, 130 E. Randolph St. Wilson, a global manufacturer of sports equipment, apparel and accessories, has been a Chicago-based company for its entire 102-year history, and is currently located near O'Hare International Airport.

"This move downtown is strategically important for us as we cultivate our people, brand and business for the next century," said Wilson President Mike Dowse. "For our team members, this relocation supports their professional growth by providing them with an exciting new work environment and greater access to all the creative inspiration, energy and resources of a vibrant downtown community. For our brand and business, it heightens the visibility of Wilson in the

heart of the best sports city in the world, and the only city we have ever called home."

Employees from the company's commercial, marketing, product management, and business services units and from the Amer Sports America group will make the move. Amer Sports Americas leads sales efforts for all brands owned by Amer Sports, including Wilson, DeMarini, Louisville Slugger, Salomon, Arc'Teryx, Atomic, Suunto, Mavic and ENVE Composites, across the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Since its founding, Wilson has called several locations in the greater Chicago-area home -- from its original location on N. Sangamon Street in 1914 to Campbell Street in the 1920s, to River Grove in the 1950s, to its current location northwest of the city near O'Hare International Airport in 1992.