'Feisty' Allen quickly establishing himself for Arkansas

Arkansas' quarterback Austin Allen looks to pass during an NCAA college football game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 in Fayetteville, Ark. Arkansas won 42-3. Associated Press

Arkansas' Austin Allen looks to hand the ball off during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Fayetteville, Ark. Arkansas won 42-3. Associated Press

Arkansas' Austin Allen, right, looks to pass the ball during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Texas State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 in Fayetteville, Ark. Arkansas beat Texas State, 42-3. Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen has quickly put any first-year concerns to rest after his first three games as the starter.

The junior will next face his most difficult test yet when the No. 17 Razorbacks (3-0) take on No. 10 Texas A&M (3-0) in AT&T Stadium near Dallas this week.

Allen entered the season having attempted only 19 passes in his career, but after three weeks he leads Southeastern Conference quarterbacks in passing efficiency - just ahead of Mississippi quarterback Chad Kelly.

He has completed 53 of 79 passes (67.1 percent) for the season, throwing for 655 yards and seven touchdowns with only two interceptions, and he's thrown five touchdowns and no interceptions in his last two games.