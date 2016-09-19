LA Kings announcer Bob Miller to reduce travel schedule

LOS ANGELES -- Bob Miller will return to calling Los Angeles Kings games for the team's 50th anniversary season but will reduce his travel schedule after missing the final three months last season because of quadruple bypass surgery.

The team said Monday that Miller will call 58 games, including all home ones, and the first round of the playoffs. His first game will be Oct. 7 for the exhibition in Las Vegas.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster turns 78 on opening night of the season, which will be his 44th with the team.

"I have decided the time has come to cut back on the rigors of travel," he said. "I am pleased and thankful that I have the complete cooperation and blessing of Kings management in this decision."

The team says the games Miller won't be calling and who will replace him alongside analyst Jim Fox on Fox Sports West will be announced later.