Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 9/19/2016 3:12 PM

LA Kings announcer Bob Miller to reduce travel schedule

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- Bob Miller will return to calling Los Angeles Kings games for the team's 50th anniversary season but will reduce his travel schedule after missing the final three months last season because of quadruple bypass surgery.

The team said Monday that Miller will call 58 games, including all home ones, and the first round of the playoffs. His first game will be Oct. 7 for the exhibition in Las Vegas.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster turns 78 on opening night of the season, which will be his 44th with the team.

"I have decided the time has come to cut back on the rigors of travel," he said. "I am pleased and thankful that I have the complete cooperation and blessing of Kings management in this decision."

The team says the games Miller won't be calling and who will replace him alongside analyst Jim Fox on Fox Sports West will be announced later.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account