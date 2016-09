Boys golf: Lake County roundup

Grant d. Harvard: At Oak Grove Golf Course, Grant defeated Harvard, 182-186.

Richard Flogel and Ben Truss led Grant, each with a 44.

Kyle Broome had a 45 for the Bulldogs.

Antioch d. Grayslake North: At Renwood Golf Course, Antioch defeated Grayslake North, 172-177. Tony Sertic paced Antioch with a 41 while Jack Dobovsky led Grayslake North with a 42.