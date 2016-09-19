Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 9/19/2016 11:06 PM

Girls golf: Lake County roundup

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Libertyville d. Carmel: At Willow Glen Golf Course, Libertyville defeated Carmel, 159-182.

Simone Mikaelian led Libertyville with a 33 while Danielle Savovich had a team-best 41 for Carmel.

Mikaelian had 4 birdies on her way to tying her personal best for nine holes.

Madeleine Hollinger of Libertyville had 1 birdie in setting her personal best nine-hole round of 38.

Libertyville moves to 9-2.

LZ takes second: In a tri-match, Wheeling defeated both Lake Zurich and Palatine.

Wheeling finished with a 186 while Lake Zurich had a 193 and Palatine had a 196.

Lake Zurich was led by Kelsey Kee, who turned in a 45.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account