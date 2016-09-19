Girls golf: Lake County roundup

Libertyville d. Carmel: At Willow Glen Golf Course, Libertyville defeated Carmel, 159-182.
Simone Mikaelian led Libertyville with a 33 while Danielle Savovich had a team-best 41 for Carmel.
Mikaelian had 4 birdies on her way to tying her personal best for nine holes.
Madeleine Hollinger of Libertyville had 1 birdie in setting her personal best nine-hole round of 38.
Libertyville moves to 9-2.
LZ takes second: In a tri-match, Wheeling defeated both Lake Zurich and Palatine.
Wheeling finished with a 186 while Lake Zurich had a 193 and Palatine had a 196.
Lake Zurich was led by Kelsey Kee, who turned in a 45.