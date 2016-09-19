Images: Some of the best photos that you may have missed this weekend

Every weekend, Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's best local events. See some of the very best images from our staff that you may have missed this past weekend.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Murphy, an English bulldog, greets visitors at Adop-A-Bulldog during the Chicago Pet Show on Sunday at the Libertyville Sports Complex. The event featured pet services, pet products, entertainment, magic acts, and a chance to adopt pets from local rescue agencies.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Peppa, a Boston terrier, tries to lick Heather Cunningham of Round Lake Beach, at Castaway Pet Rescue during the Chicago Pet Show on Sunday at the Libertyville Sports Complex. The event featured pet services, pet products, entertainment, magic acts, and a chance to adopt pets from local rescue agencies.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Abbey Fox, 2, of Des Plaines and her dad, Michael, make their way through hanging foam tubes as they have fun at the Des Plaines Fall Fest at Lake Park Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer John Vadopalas, 6, of Des Plaines says the magic word while assisting the "Magic with Keith" entertainment portion of the Des Plaines Fall Fest at Lake Park Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Sylas Kazen, 7 of Des Plaines pets a skunk pelt held by Mark Pfeiffer of the Des Plaines History Museum during the Des Plaines Fall Fest at Lake Park Saturday.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Kids dance to Guy Louis' World Music Tour during Mundelein's One World Festival at Kracklauer Park.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer One-year-old Atticus Morris of Mundelein, runs around with a Native American shaker instrument during Mundelein's One World Festival at Kracklauer Park.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer From left, Junior Miss Mundelein Abby Hammer, Miss Mundelein Haley Peterson, and Little Miss Mundelein Jillian Shutter dance to world music during Mundelein's One World Festival at Kracklauer Park.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer 8-year-old Emma Jazbutis giving the Hula-Hoop a workout during the Vernon Hills Worldwide Day of Play at Century Park North.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer From left, Junior Miss Vernon Hills Peyton Newman, Miss Vernon Hills Alena Burda, and Little Miss Vernon Hills Tessa Posner demonstrate synchronized Hula-Hoop during the Vernon Hills Worldwide Day of Play at Century Park North.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer 5-year-old Abhiram Gudapati looks back at his competitors during a sack race at the Vernon Hills Worldwide Day of Play at Century Park North.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer 9-year-old Stephen Posner, right, tries to edge out his 9-year-old sister Tessa Posner during sack races at the Vernon Hills Worldwide Day of Play at Century Park North.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Left to right, Briana Arreola, 8, Juan Chevez, 9, and Brianna Aguirre, 9, all of Streamwood, ride in the Mexican Independence Day parade as it starts at St. Ansgar Church in Hanover Park Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer The Knights of Columbus lead the Mexican Independence Day parade as it makes its way east on Laurel Ave, after originating at St. Ansgar Church, in Hanover Park Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Dancers from Grupo Folklorico Quetzal, including Amy Berrum, 10 of Hanover Park, front, perform during the Mexican Independence Day parade along Laurel Avenue in Hanover Park Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Grisell Ramirez rides a horse during the Mexican Independence Day parade which originated at St. Ansgar Church in Hanover Park Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Josue {cq} Luengas of Hanover Park holds his flag during the Mexican Independence Day parade in Hanover Park Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Nathan Sanchez, 3, of Hampshire rides a pony alongside his mom, Beatriz Martinez, during the Mexican Independence Day parade in Hanover Park Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer SGT. Colin Cantwell of the DuPage County Sheriff helps Kimani Smith of DeKalb try on some riot gear at Safety Saturday at the Wheaton Fair Grounds Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Paeyton Shehee of Lisle is all smiles as she gets her hand painted during Safety Saturday at the DuPage County Fair Grounds Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Ellen Wolff of Naperville looks at art by Kent Epler at the Riverwalk Art Fair Saturday. The fair runs through the weekend.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Wendy Won of Naperville is all smiles as she looks at water color paintings at the Riverwalk Art Fair Saturday. The fair runs through the weekend.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Kaela Leimberer, 2, of Wheaton plays a giant game of checkers Saturday during Heritage Fest in West Dundee.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Debbie Sommers of West Dundee looks over some of the goods available Saturday during Heritage Fest in West Dundee.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Shoppers are reflected Saturday in mirrors at the annual St. Peter's church Barn Sale at the Kane County Fairgrounds.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Bill Trueblood, of Geneva looks at a roll top desk Saturday at the annual St. Peter's Church Barn Sale at the Kane County Fairgrounds. He said he wouldn't buy it until he checked with his wife.

John Starks | Staff Photographer A ceramic collectible Santa Claus figurine sits with several other shelf statues Saturday at the annual St. Peter's church Barn Sale at the Kane County Fairgrounds.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Lucas Decorah, 7, of the Potawatomi tribe walks across a field during the 63rd annual American Indian Center of Chicago Powwow at Busse Woods Forest Preserve in Elk Grove Village on Sunday. The celebration featured traditional Indian dances from all over the U.S. and Canada.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Dancers in traditional Native American clothing dance as they perform in the Grand Entry during the 63rd annual American Indian Center of Chicago Powwow at Busse Woods Forest Preserve in Elk Grove Village on Sunday. The celebration featured traditional Indian dances from all over the U.S. and Canada.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Paul Cloud of the Ho-Chunk tribe gives the invocation during the 63rd annual American Indian Center of Chicago Powwow at Busse Woods Forest Preserve in Elk Grove Village on Sunday. The celebration featured traditional Indian dances from all over the U.S. and Canada.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer West Chicago's annual Mexican Independence Day parade included riders in traditional Mexican horseman attire.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Ballet Folklorico perform Sunday in West Chicago's annual Mexican Independence Day parade.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer A color guard leads off West Chicago's annual Mexican Independence Day parade, Sunday.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Tony Aguirre and "Abby" performs with Disc Dogs by Sky Dogz Sunday at the 8th annual CSBarks Dog Festival in Carol Stream.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer "Oliver" from Winfield is ready for Octoberfest as he visits the CSBarks Dog Festival in Carol Stream Sunday.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Dog owners check out the Fido Shopping Mall during the CSBarks Dog Festival in Carol Stream Sunday.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Jeff Wysong of Chicago crosses the finish line of the 2016 Fox Valley Marathon in downtown St. Charles as the winner of the Marathon. This was Wyson's first marathon.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Maggie Ownes and Penny McGrath cheer on their friends during running in the three races of the 2016 Fox Valley Marathon.