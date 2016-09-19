Batavia may pay $600,000 to get site for downtown project

Batavia may pay $600,000 to buy and tear down another building to make way for the proposed One North Washington Place development on East Wilson Street.

The council will vote Monday night on a proposal to buy Dr. Michael A. Fisher's building at 113 E. Wilson St.

The city's appraiser valued the building at $75,000 but noted that he was not allowed to inspect the inside of the building. So he assumed it was in fair condition and suitable for office use, according to a memo about the purchase.

But Fisher's appraiser put the value of the property at $350,000 because it is outfitted for a dental practice. And a consultant hired by Fisher estimates it will cost $250,000 to move his practice, according to the memo.

The deal also includes the city paying $5,600 in closing costs and fees.

The one-story building was built in 1908, according to Batavia Township assessment records. It sits on a 26-by-118-foot lot.

Shodeen Inc. plans to build a complex of apartments, stores and parking on the site, along Washington Street between Wilson and State streets.

In August, the city bought an office building next door to the dental office for $195,000 plus closing and moving costs. It also owns the former First Baptist Church on the corner, purchased in 2006 for $715,000, as well as a former ServiceMaster business building and the current city parking deck. The city will raze the buildings, then essentially give the land to a limited-liability corporation established for the project by Shodeen.

The developer wants to build 181 apartments, plus retail space and a parking garage, in a $40 million plan. The city would front the money for the parking garage construction, then become its owner.