Dawn Patrol: Longtime Cook commissioner dies

The Milwaukee Brewers scored 2 runs in the second inning against Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks and held on for a 3-1 victory at Wrigley Field. Hendricks dropped to 15-8 and his league-leading ERA went up a tick, from 2.03 to 2.06 as he allowed 2 runs in 6 innings. Associated Press

Cook County commissioner dies

Joan Murphy served 14 years at a Cook County Commissioner. In recent years, the 79-year-old woman fought a personal battle with breast cancer. She lost that battle Sunday. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle eulogized her in a statement. Full story.

Fox Valley Marathon belongs to the Wysongs

If your last name was Wysong, there was no one who was going to run the Fox Valley Marathon faster than you Sunday. Unless of course it was another person named Wysong. That's what happened when two brothers, Jeff and Charles Wysong, raced for the finish line Sunday. Full story.

Cubs lose three of four against Brewers

Kyle Hendricks logged his eighth loss of the season in a 3-1 defeat Sunday. But even in defeat, Cubs Manager Joe Maddon and Hendricks took time to reflect on the what the chances are that the soft-tossing pitcher with the lowest ERA in baseball has to win the National League Cy Young award. Full story.

Bears home opener tonight

Are the Bears ready for prime-time? Jay Cutler and company take the Monday night stage against the Philadelphia Eagles tonight. An offensive line that has had more time to jell should pay dividends, especially for Cutler. Full story

New Kirk ad questions Duckworth's priorities

A new television ad by U.S. Republican Senator Mark Kirk draws attention to the unresolved lawsuit between his opponent, U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth, and some of her former employees at the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs. Duckworth is the former head of the state agency. The ad features comments from two of those employees. Full story.

Grease keeps Naperville firefighters busy

Back-to-back grease fires occupied the efforts of the Naperville Fire Department and other assisting emergency crews for much of the afternoon Sunday. The fires torched two structures badly enough to render them uninhabitable. Full story.

Weather

Mostly clear and 65 degrees this morning. Temperatures are expected to reach 83 degrees this afternoon, before falling to 68 degrees overnight tonight. Full story.

Traffic

Work is scheduled to cause restrictions on Meacham Road in Rolling Meadows between Woodcliff Court and Old Plum Grove Road until September. Full story.