Images: Icons of Lincolnshire

Anyone who cares about professional live theater in the Chicago area cannot ignore the village of Lincolnshire. That's because it's home to the Marriott Theatre at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort.

As a Daily Herald theater critic, I've been mightily impressed by the Marriott's award-winning and critically acclaimed productions. It's always amazing to see how talented directors and choreographer ingeniously reconfigure big Broadway shows (and the occasional world-premiere musical) to fit into the venue's distinctive and intimate in-the-round theater space of 881 seats. I've only been attending Marriott productions since 2007, but the theater has been attracting appreciative audiences since 1975.

The village of Lincolnshire itself was incorporated in 1957 with just a population of 237. It has grown to 7,275 as of 2010, and has become a major suburban hub for corporate businesses, entertainment and plenty of shopping centers.

Lincolnshire encompasses 4.58 square miles in Vernon Township in Lake County. Located approximately 34 miles from downtown Chicago, Lincolnshire is bordered on the south and southwest by Riverwoods and Buffalo Grove, by Vernon Hills on the north and northwest, and by Lake Forest and Bannockburn on the east.

This gallery features some sights of Lincolnshire photographed in the early evening on Wednesday, Aug. 31 -- which also happened to be the official press opening night for the Marriott Theatre's new production of the 1960s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical comedy "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying."

Scott C. Morgan | Staff Photographer Lincolnshire's Village Hall can partially be seen behind some trees at twilight.

Scott C. Morgan | Staff Photographer A twilight shot of Village Hall, which also houses the Lincolnshire Police Department. The complex was completed in 1993 and is located at One Olde Half Day Road.

Scott C. Morgan | Staff Photographer The outdoors Par King Skill Golf course is famous for its imaginative designs and moving obstacles. Founded in 1955, this miniature golf course moved to its current location just on the outskirts of Lincolnshire in 1977. In January 2016, Lincolnshire annexed the property into the official village boundaries.

Scott C. Morgan | Staff Photographer The outdoor Par King Skill Golf course in Lincolnshire has shifted to its fall schedule. It's only open on weekends when the weather permits. So on a Wednesday afternoon, you can only catch a glimpse the miniature golf course's famed pink castle from behind fences and hedges.

Scott C. Morgan | Staff Photographer A renovated entrance to Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire. The school is operated by District 125 and opened in 1965. Nearly 30 Advanced Placement courses are taught at Stevenson.

Scott C. Morgan | Staff Photographer The Vernon Area Public Library in Lincolnshire also provides circulation of reading materials and other media to unincorporated Prairie View, much of Long Grove and parts of Buffalo Grove, Riverwoods and Vernon Hills. Its current building was completed in 1993.

Scott C. Morgan | Staff Photographer Grades three and four are taught at Half Day Intermediate School in Lincolnshire, which is run by Lincolnshire-Prairie School District 103. This public school is located near the Vernon Area Library.

Scott C. Morgan | Staff Photographer Aon Hewitt is one of Lincolnshire's top employers. This location handles services in consulting and outsourcing of "talent, health and retirement solutions."

Scott C. Morgan | Staff Photographer The concert venue and event space Viper Alley is one of the main tenants of the CityPark shopping center in the south of Lincolnshire.

Scott C. Morgan | Staff Photographer You can catch the latest Hollywood blockbusters, the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD simulcasts and other special event screenings at the Regal Lincolnshire Stadium 21 & IMAX.

Scott C. Morgan | Staff Photographer A big illuminated LED sign to the east of Milwaukee Avenue greets visitors to the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort. It was opening night for the Marriott Theatre's revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1960s musical comedy "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Scott C. Morgan | Staff Photographer The low-slung 1970s entrance to the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort. In May 2016, the Bricton Group (a partner with Marriott on multiple properties) took over management of the 175-acre resort, which features 389 guest rooms, an 18-hole championship golf course and the Marriott Theatre, which boasts one of the largest subscriber bases in the state of Illinois.

Scott C. Morgan | Staff Photographer A look up at the main hotel lobby of the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort. It hosts a few restaurants for audiences seeking pre-theater dining.

Scott C. Morgan | Staff Photographer The Marriott Theatre opened in 1975 as part of the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort. It is regarded as one of the top professional musical theaters in the Chicago area and has been nominated for more than 500 Joseph Jefferson Awards which honor theatrical artistic achievement.