Man injured in four-vehicle crash on I-294 in Rosemont

A four-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 294 in Rosemont Monday morning sent one man to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, authorities said.

The crash happened at 7:22 a.m. near Balmoral Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

Police could not immediately report a cause of the crash.

All southbound lanes have been reopened.