Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 9/19/2016 4:05 PM

Wisconsin mn arrested near Elgin, charged with drug possession

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Deante House faces a minimum of six years in prison.

      Deante House faces a minimum of six years in prison.

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

A Wisconsin man was being held on $500,000 bail after his arrest Friday on Interstate 90 near Elgin in which he was caught with methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, according to Kane County court records.

Deante L. House, 30, of Onalaska, faces six felony counts of drug possession with intent to deliver after a traffic stop at about 6:15 p.m. on westbound I-90 near Route 31 near Elgin, records show.

House was pulled over for driving while his license was suspended by an Illinois State Police Trooper, records show.

Authorities seized 68.8 grams of methamphetamine, 118 grams of heroin and 178.1 grams of cocaine from his silver 2013 Cadillac, according to court records.

The weight translates to nearly 2.5 ounces of meth, along with 4 ounces of heroin and 6.3 ounces of cocaine.

State police were not immediately available to comment on the estimated street value of the drugs.

Kane County Judge Christine Downs set House's bail at $500,000 Saturday, meaning he must post $50,000 to be released while the charges are pending. He is next due in court Sept. 29.

If convicted of the most severe charges, he faces between six and 30 years in prison with no chance of probation.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account