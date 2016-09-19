Wisconsin mn arrested near Elgin, charged with drug possession

A Wisconsin man was being held on $500,000 bail after his arrest Friday on Interstate 90 near Elgin in which he was caught with methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, according to Kane County court records.

Deante L. House, 30, of Onalaska, faces six felony counts of drug possession with intent to deliver after a traffic stop at about 6:15 p.m. on westbound I-90 near Route 31 near Elgin, records show.

House was pulled over for driving while his license was suspended by an Illinois State Police Trooper, records show.

Authorities seized 68.8 grams of methamphetamine, 118 grams of heroin and 178.1 grams of cocaine from his silver 2013 Cadillac, according to court records.

The weight translates to nearly 2.5 ounces of meth, along with 4 ounces of heroin and 6.3 ounces of cocaine.

State police were not immediately available to comment on the estimated street value of the drugs.

Kane County Judge Christine Downs set House's bail at $500,000 Saturday, meaning he must post $50,000 to be released while the charges are pending. He is next due in court Sept. 29.

If convicted of the most severe charges, he faces between six and 30 years in prison with no chance of probation.