Fox Valley police reports

Kane County

• A resident of the 34W500 block of Courier Avenue near St. Charles reported to authorities at 12:38 p.m. Thursday that $1,560 was withdrawn from the resident's bank account without permission.

• An air compressor, valued at $1,300, was reported stolen at 3:49 p.m. Sept. 13 from the 0S600 block of Grengs Lane near Geneva.

• A white 1997 GMC Sierra pickup truck was stolen at about 3:55 p.m. Sept. 13 from the 14N900 block of Castle Avenue near East Dundee.

• About $1,400 damage was done to a garage and a nonoperational 1967 Pontiac Firebird on the 40W800 block of Hidden Lakes Drive near Elgin when someone spray-painted profanities on the vehicle and four garage walls between 6 p.m. Sept. 6 and 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10.