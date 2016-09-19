Breaking News Bar
 
Hawthorn Woods village phones

Submitted by village of Hawthorn Woods

The village of Hawthorn Woods' telephone and email systems will be down from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, while the internet service is upgraded, the village announced on its website and in an email Monday. Village offices will be open during this time, the announcement said.

