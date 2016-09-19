Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/19/2016 5:50 PM

Mundelein High board talks budget

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Submitted by Mundelein High School district 120

Mundelein High School District 120 officials will review a proposed $45.9 million budget for the 2017 fiscal year when the school board meets Tuesday. The session is set for 6:30 p.m. at the school, 1350 W. Hawley St. A vote is scheduled for the meeting, too.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account