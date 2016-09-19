Mundelein High School District 120 officials will review a proposed $45.9 million budget for the 2017 fiscal year when the school board meets Tuesday. The session is set for 6:30 p.m. at the school, 1350 W. Hawley St. A vote is scheduled for the meeting, too.
updated: 9/19/2016 5:50 PM
Mundelein High board talks budget
