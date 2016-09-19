Tom Waits, others to be honored with songwriting award

hello

BOSTON -- Tom Waits, his wife Kathleen Brennan and folk singer John Prine are being honored for their songwriting at a ceremony in Boston.

The Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence Awards will take place Monday at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. The award has been bestowed biennially since 2012 by the New England chapter of the writer's group PEN.

Organizers say the award is typically given to artists who have contributed definitive works to the American music canon.

Honorees are chosen by a committee that includes U2's Bono, Johnny Cash's daughter Rosanne Cash, Elvis Costello and Salman Rushdie. Costello is this year's master of ceremonies.

The inaugural awards honored Chuck Berry and Leonard Cohen. The 2014 awards went to Kris Kristofferson and Randy Newman.