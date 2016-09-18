Breaking News Bar
 
Germany beats Poland 3-2 in Davis Cup World Group playoff

Associated Press
BERLIN -- Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(4), 6-4 6-1 to preserve Germany's World Group status with a 3-2 win over Poland in their Davis Cup playoff on Sunday.

Struff needed just over two hours to beat the 19-year-old Hurkacz in the deciding rubber at the clay court Rot-Weiss Tennis Club in Berlin.

Earlier, the 20-year-old Marcin Matkowski upset Florian Mayer 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 as Poland came from 2-0 down to level the tie.

Struff and Mayer won their matches on Friday, but Poland's doubles pairing Lukasz Kubot and Matkowski beat Germany's Daniel Brand and Daniel Masur to keep Poland's hopes alive on Saturday.

Germany, which lost to the Czech Republic in March, stays in the 16-team World Group for 2017, while Poland returns to Europe/Africa Zone Group I.

