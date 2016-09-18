Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 9/18/2016 9:55 AM

Rio Olympic CEO says privately-run budget needs public money

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this April 22, 2015, file photo, Sidney Levy speaks during an interview, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The CEO of the Rio Olympics says his privately funded operating budget will need just under $30 million in public funding to meet its obligations. Chief executive officer Sidney Levy had pledged that only private money would be used to run the games, though that promise was broken just over a month ago when the committee requested a bailout from the city of Rio de Janeiro and the federal government.

      FILE - In this April 22, 2015, file photo, Sidney Levy speaks during an interview, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The CEO of the Rio Olympics says his privately funded operating budget will need just under $30 million in public funding to meet its obligations. Chief executive officer Sidney Levy had pledged that only private money would be used to run the games, though that promise was broken just over a month ago when the committee requested a bailout from the city of Rio de Janeiro and the federal government.
    Associated Press

 
By STEPHEN WADE
Associated Press
 
 

RIO DE JANEIRO -- The CEO of the Rio Olympics says his privately-funded operating budget needs about $30 million in public funding to meet its obligations.

Chief executive officer Sidney Levy had pledged that only private money would be used to run the games, though that was broken just over a month ago when the committee requested a bailout from the city of Rio de Janeiro and the federal government.

Levy says "we committed ourselves to hosting the games without any public funds, but during the journey there were a lot of ups and downs" that led to the overrun.

Speaking Sunday, Levy said the final figure for the operating budget was $2.8 billion. The dollar-denominated number has fluctuated because of wide swings in that currency's value against the Brazilian real.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account