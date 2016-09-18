The Latest: Lions, Titans start games _ even before kickoff

Football fans arrive at Ford Field for an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Detroit. Associated Press

The Latest on Week 2 of the NFL season (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans were playing games even before kicking off Sunday.

Detroit and Tennessee announced who would be inactive, including linebackers DeAndre Levy and Derrick Morgan, because they were required to 90 minutes before meeting at Ford Field.

The Lions, though, refused to reveal who would start for Levy at outside linebacker. The Titans, in turn, chose to decline announcing who would play in Morgan's spot at outside linebacker.

Usually, teams do release lineup changes along with the list of players that won't play that day.

- Larry Lage in Detroit.

12:10 p.m.

Some big division matchups highlight the eight early NFL games, including what is likely to be a brutal rematch between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

The Steelers eliminated the Bengals in a physical wild-card game last season, and Cincinnati will be without linebacker Vontaze Burfict because of a suspension for his helmet-to-helmet hit against receiver Antonio Brown near the end of that contest.

The Ravens travel to Cleveland in another AFC North game Sunday, with the Patriots playing at home against the Dolphins in the AFC East. The other 1 p.m. games are Tennessee at Detroit, Kansas City at Houston, the 49ers at Carolina, the Saints at the Giants and Dallas at Washington - another division matchup, in the NFC East.

