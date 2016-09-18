Juventus loses 2-1 at Inter as cracks start to appear

Inter Milan coach Frank de Boer opens his arms during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Associated Press

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri reaches for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus, at the Milan San Siro stadium, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (Emilio Andreoli/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus, at the Milan San Siro stadium, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (Daniel Dal Zennaro/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus, at the Milan San Siro stadium, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (Daniel Dal Zennaro/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi, right, scores on a header past Juventus' Mario Mandzukic, left, and Leonardo Bonucci, center, during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Associated Press

Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Associated Press

MILAN -- A sixth successive Serie A title for Juventus might not be the foregone conclusion it appeared to be at the start of the season.

Cracks have started to appear and Juventus lost its perfect start to the season on Sunday as Inter Milan came from behind to win the Derby d'Italia 2-1.

Mauro Icardi and substitute Ivan Perisic scored for Inter to cancel out Stephan Lichtsteiner's opener.

Juventus, which also drew 0-0 against Sevilla in the Champions League, was very much second best at San Siro for large periods - and this against a team which lost 2-0 at home to Hapoel Beer-Sheva in the Europa League on Thursday.

Inter had also won just one of its first three league matches. Coach Frank de Boer, who replaced Roberto Mancini less than two weeks before the start of the season, was very much under pressure amid reports of being fired if the Nerazzurri lost heavily to its bitter rival.

Both teams had several chances to score in a lively first period, with the best opportunities coming shortly after the half hour.

Sami Khedira's free header was straight at Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, moments before Icardi beat Giorgio Chiellini but saw his curled effort smack the outside of the far post.

Inter dominated after the break but it was Juventus which broke the deadlock in the 66th minute. Lichsteiner, who had been strongly linked with Inter in the offseason, got in front of Davide Santon to volley in Alex Sandro's cross from close range.

However, Icardi had scored six goals in his last seven Serie A matches against Juventus and he struck again, heading in a corner just two minutes after the opener.

It was the Argentina forward's fourth goal in his last three league matches.

Indeed no one else had scored for Inter this season until Perisic headed in Icardi's cross in the 78th.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri had brought on Gonzalo Higuain four minutes earlier but Italy's most expensive signing could not change anything.

Even the sending off of midfielder Ever Banega in the final minute, following two yellow cards in quick succession, could not dampen Inter's spirits as it held out to seal a first home win over Juventus in more than six years.

Juventus is second, a point behind Napoli, which is now one of two unbeaten teams in the league, along with Roma which visits Fiorentina later.

Here's what else happened in Serie A:

___

HART'S HOME DEBUT

Joe Hart had barely a save to make in his home debut for Torino and kept his first clean sheet for his new team in a 0-0 draw against Empoli.

Hart, who joined from Manchester City on loan, had a Serie A debut to forget last week in a 2-1 defeat at Atalanta.

This week, however, the England goalkeeper was a spectator for most of the match and didn't make a save until the 63rd minute.

That sparked a good spell of pressure for Empoli but Hart withstood the challenge. He punched more effectively than last weekend, when he misjudged a corner and only got a weak glove on the ball, gifting Atalanta the equalizer.

___

CROTONE OFF THE MARK

Newly-promoted Crotone picked up its first ever Serie A point with a 1-1 draw against Palermo.

Marcello Trotta gave Crotone the lead in the 23rd minute.

Ilija Nestorovski leveled in the 66th to give new Palermo coach Roberto De Zerbi a first positive result after he replaced Davide Ballardini days before a 3-0 loss to Napoli.

All 20 teams in Serie A now have at least a point.

Marco Borriello scored twice against his former club as Cagliari won 3-0 against Atalanta, which missed a penalty when 1-0 down.

Also, Chievo Verona came from behind to beat Udinese 2-1 with a stoppage-time winner, and Sassuolo triumphed 2-0 against Genoa.